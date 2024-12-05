Sunderland's finest ever performance - or was it? You decide on this epic win from 25 years ago

It was Sunderland's finest performance 25 years ago - a 4-1 victory over Chelsea with a wonder goal from Kevin Phillips. But was it the best? Share your thoughts.

Twenty five years ago, Sunderland took on Chelsea and hammered them with a performance which included a wonder goal from Kevin Phillips.

The Black Cats have produced many great shows over the years but was this the best? Tell us if you have another favourite by emailing [email protected]

Super Sunderland on the rampage. Re-live the memories.

1. A magical day

Super Sunderland on the rampage. Re-live the memories. | se

Congratulations for Kevin Phillips after another excellent performance.

2. What a day

Congratulations for Kevin Phillips after another excellent performance. | se

The Kevin Phillips screamer which was a highlight of Sunderland's 4-1 win.

3. That moment

The Kevin Phillips screamer which was a highlight of Sunderland's 4-1 win. | se

Fans go wild after Sunderland score one of their four goals.

4. 4-1 up against Chelsea

Fans go wild after Sunderland score one of their four goals. | se

