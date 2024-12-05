Twenty five years ago, Sunderland took on Chelsea and hammered them with a performance which included a wonder goal from Kevin Phillips.
The Black Cats have produced many great shows over the years but was this the best? Tell us if you have another favourite by emailing [email protected]
1. A magical day
Super Sunderland on the rampage. Re-live the memories. | se
2. What a day
Congratulations for Kevin Phillips after another excellent performance. | se
3. That moment
The Kevin Phillips screamer which was a highlight of Sunderland's 4-1 win. | se
4. 4-1 up against Chelsea
Fans go wild after Sunderland score one of their four goals. | se