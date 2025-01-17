EFL club confirm arrival of third ex-Sunderland player this transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland striker has made a move to League Two.

Joe Hugill has become the third ex-Sunderland player to sign for Carlisle United this January, the League Two club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old spent time with both the Black Cats and local rivals Newcastle United during his youth career before leaving Wearside to sign for Premier League giants Manchester United five years ago. Since then, he has been involved in the Red Devils’ academy system, as well as heading out on loan with the likes of Altrincham, Burton Albion, and most recently Wigan Athletic.

Indeed, Hugill scored five goals in 18 appearances for the Latics over the course of the first half of the campaign before having his time at the Brick Community Stadium cut short. Following his return to Manchester United, he has been sent back out on another temporary agreement to Carlisle.

Addressing the striker’s arrival, Blues head coach Mike Williamson said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring Joe in. He’s somebody who we have been pursuing for a while. He gives us pace and power, and he’ll bring another dimension to our play. He’s got goals in him, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to come to us.”

Sporting director Rob Clarkson said: “We are delighted that Joe has chosen to join us for the remainder of the season. He is a goalscorer who adds real pace to our centre forward options. There was a lot of interest in Joe so we are very pleased he has chosen us as the right club for him at this stage in his career. We have been in contact with Manchester United for some time now and we thank them for their cooperation and allowing us to get this loan deal agreed."

Carlisle have been busy in the transfer window this month, and alongside Hugill, have also wrapped up deals for ex-Sunderland players Elliot Embleton and Stephen Wearne. The former only left his boyhood club to sign for Blackpool over the summer, but had fallen out of favour under new manager Steve Bruce, and was subsequently allowed to depart Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal.

Reflecting on Embleton’s transfer, Williamson said: “We’re delighted to have signed someone of Elliot’s calibre, amongst a lot of interest from other clubs. He’s played a lot of games already for Blackpool this season, so he comes into us fit and ready to go. He will add vital quality to the squad and he’s someone that will excite the fans.”

Meanwhile, Wearne, who made three senior appearances for the Black Cats in the Football League Trophy before leaving the Stadium of Light in 2022, made the switch from MK Dons to Brunton Park earlier this week. Speaking to Carlisle’s in-house media, Williamson said: "Stephen is someone we know and trust. I think the fans will enjoy watching him. He will bring a lot of energy and quality. We're really pleased he's joined us here at Carlisle after having a lot of interest."