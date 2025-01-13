Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland player Stephen Wearne has joined the League Two side

Former Sunderland midfielder Stephen Wearne has completed a move to Carlisle United, the League Two club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old began his youth career with Middlesbrough before making a switch to Wearside, where he would go on to register three senior appearances for the Black Cats - all in the Football League Trophy. During his brief stint in the first team, Wearne scored two goals in red and white - one against Lincoln City and one against Manchester United U21s.

Following a loan spell with Torquay United, Wearne sealed a permanent exit from the Stadium of Light, joining Grimsby Town on a free transfer in 2022. Now, after a subsequent return to the North East with Gateshead and a year on the books at MK Dons, the player has linked up with former manager - and ex-Newcastle United defender - Mike Williamson at Brunton Park, signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

Addressing Wearne’s arrival, Williamson said: "Stephen is someone we know and trust. I think the fans will enjoy watching him. He will bring a lot of energy and quality. We're really pleased he's joined us here at Carlisle after having a lot of interest."

Sporting director Rob Clarkson added: "We are delighted to bring in a player of Stephen’s quality. He’s played a lot of minutes for MK this season so is ready and raring to go. He gives us another creative player who can affect the game in the final third. We thank MK Dons for their cooperation during negotiations."

Wearne is not the first former Sunderland player to seal a move to Carlisle this month. Ex-Black Cats midfielder Elliot Embleton has also put pen to paper with the Blues after having only left his boyhood club to join Blackpool during the summer transfer window. After falling out of favour under new boss Steve Bruce, the 25-year-old was permitted to leave Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis, just months after having arrived in the north west.