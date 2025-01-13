Nick Potts/PA Wire

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping for big things from striker Will Osula after seeing him open his account in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round victory over Bromley.

The 21-year-old Dane, who joined the Magpies from Sheffield United for an initial £10million during the summer of 2024, marked his second start for the club with a stunning strike to help secure a fourth-round trip to League One Birmingham.

Osula has been used sparingly by head coach Howe despite his relative lack of depth in terms of central strikers, with Callum Wilson’s ongoing injury problems leaving Alexander Isak without a senior deputy, but he is confident there is more to come.

Howe said: “It was a big moment for Will. Any striker wants to score when they go to a new club – they want to score early just to settle them down. “He’s been waiting and waiting, and needing that goal really. It was a spectacular one when it came – what a strike from him. I’m delighted for him personally, he needed that.”

Howe and his staff place a huge emphasis on developing players, with central defender Fabian Schar and frontman-turned-midfielder Joelinton perhaps the most notable beneficiaries of their work behind the scenes during their time on Tyneside.

Osula has had to bide his time and while his manager is happy with the progress he is making, he still has a way to go in his development despite belatedly announcing himself in style. Cameron Congreve’s sweet eighth-minute striker had given League Two Bromley a shock lead at St James’ Park before Lewis Miley levelled with an equally accomplished finish.

But it took the half-time introduction of Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes to a team which had featured nine changes to the one which ran out at Arsenal in midweek to spark them into life.

Gordon’s 49th-minute penalty edged them ahead before Osula cemented the win, running on to Guimaraes’ ball down the right before cutting inside defender Callum Reynolds and blasting a left-foot thunderbolt past goalkeeper Grant Smith.

Howe said: “His best asset, as you saw from the goal, is his pace and he can score. We have seen that regularly in training, he can score, he’s a good finisher. “His goal today, I thought, was right out of the highest level, a brilliant finish from him.

“Today was a big test for him. There was a bit of pressure on him, he wanted to score, he felt he needed to score, so I’m delighted he’s got that out of the way.”

Howe will now turn his attention to back-to-back Premier League home games against Wolves and Bournemouth this week, with Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy all nursing muscle injuries.