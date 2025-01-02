Former Sunderland player seals shock transfer just months after Stadium of Light exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton is on the move again.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has completed a permanent move to Carlisle United, just months after leaving the Stadium of Light to sign for Blackpool.

The 25-year-old is a graduate of the Black Cats’ academy system, and made 92 senior appearances for his boyhood club before departing earlier this year. During his time on Wearside, he scored 11 goals, including an opener at Wembley in the 2022 League One play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously spent a loan spell with Blackpool, Embleton returned to Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis over the summer, but struggled to make a consistent impact on the first team picture, and had found game time increasingly hard to come by under new manager Steve Bruce. Indeed, the ex-Sunderland talent had not been included in a match day squad since the end of November.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It is within this context that he has sealed a somewhat unexpected transfer to League Two strugglers Carlisle, who are currently bottom of the table and managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson.

Addressing Embleton’s arrival, Williamson said: “We’re delighted to have signed someone of Elliot’s calibre, amongst a lot of interest from other clubs. He’s played a lot of games already for Blackpool this season, so he comes into us fit and ready to go. He will add vital quality to the squad and he’s someone that will excite the fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle’s sporting director, Rob Clarkson, added: “We are delighted to have completed the signing of Elliot. Elliot is a player I have known for a long time, and he possesses outstanding technical quality with both feet. He is a creative player who will help us create chances and score goals.

“There was a lot of interest in Elliot both in England and the SPL, so we are really pleased he has chosen to join us. He will be available for the game against Tranmere [on Saturday] and we are excited to see his quality in a Blues shirt. We’d also like to thank Blackpool for their cooperation during negotiations and for allowing us to get this deal done early in the window.”

Explaining the reasoning behind Embleton’s brief stint with Blackpool coming to an end so abruptly, former boss Bruce said: “It hasn’t really worked out for him the second time around, maybe because of the way we play, but I wish him the best of luck and I hope it goes well for him at Carlisle.

“It’s just the change of formation. Embo’s a very talented footballer, but he’s not an out-and-out wide player. He plays as a 10 or as an eight in the midfield really. I wish him the best of luck. It hasn’t worked out, but that’s football. David [Downes, sporting director] had a phone call a week ago, and it’s happened very quickly in the last four or five days.”