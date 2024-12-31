Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Sunderland midfielder is expected to be on the move again already

Former Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could be on the move again, just months after leaving his boyhood club, according to reports.

The Black Cats academy graduate left Wearside during the summer transfer window to sign for League One outfit Blackpool, where he previously spent a spell on loan. Speaking at the time, Embleton said: “I’m buzzing to be back and looking forward to the future here at Blackpool.

“For me, I need to get back playing football and I’ve got such happy memories here, where I feel like I played well and we ultimately ended up getting promoted. I sampled the atmosphere against Oxford in the play-offs when there were just 4,000 supporters in due to Covid restrictions, and even then it was unbelievable. I can’t wait to play at Bloomfield Road again with more supporters and hopefully we can get the place rocking this season.”

Since rejoining the Tangerines, however, the 25-year-old has struggled to make a consistent mark on the first team picture, and has been limited to just 475 minutes of league action spread across 15 outings. More alarmingly still, he has not featured in a match day squad since the end of November.

Addressing Embleton’s ongoing absence, Blackpool manager Steve Bruce said: “I’ve got four or five who weren’t on the bench [against Birmingham City, last game] because we’re getting everyone back fit, and unfortunately Embo hasn’t been part of the squad. It’s difficult for him. We don’t have many natural wide players so we’ve had to juggle that around, and that was the big decision I made. I thought it was essential and it’s what we’re doing.”

It is within this context that Football League World report Embleton is on the cusp of sealing a transfer to League Two side Carlisle United. It is understood that the midfielder is closing in on a three-and-a-half year deal with Mike Williamson’s side, who are currently languishing 23rd in the fourth tier.