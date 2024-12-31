Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United looked to have completed a deal for former Sunderland trialist Robbie Cook

Leeds United have “clinched a deal” to sign former Sunderland trialist Robbie Cook, according to reports.

The Perth Glory goalkeeper is understood to have spent time with the Black Cats over the summer, but did not complete a permanent move to Wearside. Instead, Kristjaan Speakman brought in experienced stopper Simon Moore as cover for established first choice Anthony Patterson.

Since then, however, Cook has remained on the radar of a number of English clubs, and it would appear that Leeds have won the race to sign the teenage talent. According to Alan Nixon, the Whites have wrapped up an agreement for the player, corroborating similar reports from earlier in the month.

Nixon also goes on to suggest that Leeds had to fend off late interest in Cook from Birmingham City, who made a late push for the 17-year-old’s signature, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the past. The journalist goes on to reiterate that the young Australian was “courted by Sunderland” earlier in the year.

For their part, the Black Cats could also be involved in another goalkeeping transfer saga over the coming weeks, with reports suggesting that Premier League side Wolves are monitoring the ongoing situation of the aforementioned Patterson. It is understood that Vitor Pereira’s side could be in the market for reinforcements between the sticks in the near future, and that they could turn to the Stadium of Light number one in their hunt for a long-term successor to Jose Sa. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been credited with interest as well.

Patterson’s current contract on Wearside is not set to expire until 2028, while the player himself has seemingly hinted that he plans on staying with his boyhood club for the time being. Speaking recently, he said: “I think we've got what it takes to kick right on and be right up at the top spots by the end of the season. I think if you ask any of the lads really, I think they'll all say the exact same thing. I think the aim is promotion this year for all the lads. It's a great feeling around the club, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great, so it's going well.

"I think especially this season we've got something really special within the group and I think we've got a lot of great quality in the team as well. So yeah, it's a great feeling to be in and around it and long may it continue.”