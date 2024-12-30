Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson continues to be in demand.

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers could look to reignite their interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key first team presence for his boyhood club in recent seasons, and has featured in all but four of the Black Cats’ Championship outings so far this term. To that end, he has seemingly impressed a number of potential suitors too, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United both mentioned as admirers of late.

But according to Alan Nixon, it is Wolves who could look to push ahead with a swoop for Patterson, and continue to “check on” his progress at the Stadium of Light. It is understood that Wanderers may be facing something of a shake up in their goalkeeping personnel after Sam Johnstone was ousted from his number one spot in favour of Jose Sa. In turn, it is suggested that Johnstone could now look to leave Molineux, with further cover and competition for Sa on new manager Vitor Pereira’s agenda as a result.

For their part, Sunderland are likely to be reluctant to sell Patterson in the immediate future, and would enter any potential negotiations from a position of relative strength given that the stopper’s current contract on Wearside is set to run until 2028.

Patterson himself has also hinted at his intention to see out Sunderland’s current push for promotion under Regis Le Bris. Speaking recently, he said: “I think we've got what it takes to kick right on and be right up at the top spots by the end of the season. I think if you ask any of the lads really, I think they'll all say the exact same thing. I think the aim is promotion this year for all the lads. It's a great feeling around the club, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great, so it's going well.

"I think especially this season we've got something really special within the group and I think we've got a lot of great quality in the team as well. So yeah, it's a great feeling to be in and around it and long may it continue.”