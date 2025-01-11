Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland man Dion Sanderson has completed a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson has completed a loan move to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, it has been confirmed.

The 25-year-old spent the 2020/21 campaign at the Stadium of Light after joining on a temporary agreement from parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers. He would go on to make 27 appearances in red and white, scoring one goal.

After subsequent loan spells with Cardiff City and QPR, Sanderson signed for Birmingham City on a permanent basis in 2023 , and arrives at Ewood Park from the League One promotion hopefuls. The player has also worked alongside Blackburn boss John Eustace previously, and in an interview with the club’s official website, admitted that the prospect of a reunion was a large factor in him heading to Lancashire this month.

He said: “I’m delighted and I couldn’t wait to get the deal done as soon as I heard the news. Now I’m here, I’m excited and ready to go. heard of the interest yesterday and the gaffer and the staff are people I’ve obviously worked for in the past.

“We’ve had many great memories together. I had him at QPR when he was the assistant and I got on really well with him. He went to Birmingham City as manager and ended up giving me a ring. He asked if I wanted to play football and I said: 'Sure, I want that'. Every game I played under him was great and I have nothing but good memories from playing for him.

“He’s a great manager to play under, his staff are class and there’s a real desire and hunger from him for the supporters and the club, which I’ve seen that he has here as well. He gives me the confidence and he’s a manager that I want to play under and work with. I know how he wants to play, what he wants and the standards that he sets.

“I know the history of the club and have played against Rovers quite a lot. It’s a great club to be at right now. It’s about playing football again and being in a good environment, because the boys have done really well this season. It’s an exciting time for me.”