The 61-year-old former Sunderland boss has concluded a sensational return to Everton

The Toffees parted company with Sean Dyche earlier this week, with academy coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman taking charge of Thursday evening’s 2-0 FA Cup third round victory over Peterborough United. The Blues are just one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone, but do have a game in hand on those around them.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season. The Scot previously spent 11 years in the dugout at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2013, and is regarded many as Everton’s most successful manager since Howard Kendall. Moyes would eventually leave Merseyside to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United - a switch that ended in his dismissal less than a year later.

Moyes was appointed by Sunderland in July 2016, and would ultimately be at the helm as the Black Cats succumbed to relegation the following year. During his time on Wearside, he averaged just 0.72 points per game - the worst record of his career by some distance.

Moyes said: “It’s great to be back. I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club. I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team,” Moyes concluded after re-joining the Premier League club.

Everton’s executive chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”