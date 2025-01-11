Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Le Fèe’s first words will please Sunderland fans after his signing from AS Roma this weekend

Enzo Le Fèe’s first words after joining Sunderland on a season-long loan have been revealed.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to Wearside for several days but flew to England on Thursday to complete his medical at the Stadium of Light. Le Fée has previously worked with Black Cats head coach Régis Le Bris during his time with boyhood club FC Lorient and has now been reunited with his old boss in the North East.

Asked how the move had been by Sunderland’s in-house social media team, the Frenchman said: “ Good, good. A little bit long, but I was excited to meet everybody here. So, for me, it's a very good day.”

“Yeah, I saw this,” Le Fèee added when asked about the social media reaction to his signing. “I'm very happy. Now I just need to prove myself on the pitch. I think it's the most important, so I'm waiting to play. I'm very excited to play here in front of the fans. Sutherland, it's a big club, so I'm very happy to be here. I'm in very good condition, so it's very, very good.”

On Le Bris, Le Fèe added: “Yeah, I know him. We spoke a long time by phone. I'm here because I know him. I know how he wants to play. It's my football, so I'm sure I will enjoy it with the team.”

The attacking midfielder is also familiar with Sunderland players Adil Aouchiche, Wilson Isidor and Salis Abdul Samed having played either with or against the trio in France.

Le Fée’s written opening statement to Sunderland fans on the club’s website also read: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to meet the people. There are some familiar faces with Wilson Isidor, Adil Aouchiche and Salis Abdul Samed.

“I also know the coach and I know how he wants to play, so I am sure this will also help me. Now, I just need to prove it on the pitch. I think that’s the most important thing and I’m very excited to play in front of the fans. This is a big club. For me, that is normal, and I can’t wait to get started.”