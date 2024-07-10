Ex-Sunderland, Cardiff City and Wolves man eyed by Rangers after Championship relegation - reports
Rangers are reportedly interested in former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson.
Reports earlier this summer suggested that the Scottish giants retain an interest in 24-year-old Birmingham City centre-half Dion Sanderson, who has endured a tough season at St Andrews having been stripped of the captaincy following an off-field incident.
Birmingham City were also relegated to League One from the Championship at the end of the 2023-24 season with Sanderson linked with a move away from St Andrews, though the talk regarding his exit seems to have quietened in recent weeks.
Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time.
Rangers' interest in former Cardiff City man Sanderson is said to date back to 2023. However, the player posted a statement to his social media accounts last month suggesting he could be set to stay at the club.
Posting to Instagram, Sanderson said: “Hello Bluenoses, I haven’t been on social media for some time now. I felt it was important for me to take a step back and reflect on these past few months. It’s been tough to deal with as a player, a captain and as a person.
“I want to apologise to you all for the mistakes I’ve made both on and off the pitch. Birmingham City is my home. It’s a privilege to represent this football club and to feel the love and support of the fans, from the moment I arrive at the stadium to the minute I step off the pitch.
“I’m eager for the season to start and I’m looking forward to getting back to work with much more focus, hard work and resilience. I have no doubt that we’ll overcome this setback together and get the club moving back in the right direction again.
