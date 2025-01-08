Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We utilise the services of ChatGPT to assess Sunderland's requirements in the January transfer window.

The first week of the January transfer window is over and we are awaiting Sunderland’s first new addition.

However, things are heating up and there has increasing speculation over an exciting loan move for Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who previously worked under Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris at French club Lorient. The former France Under-21 international has made just ten appearances in all competitions for Roma so far this season and there is growing talk he could be granted a temporary move away from the Italian capital before the window closes early next month.

Links with Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry continue to make headlines - although Championship rivals Millwall are believed to be the latest club to show an interest in the winger after he impressed during a loan spell with Stockport County during the first half of the season. Several players could also be granted departures from Sunderland over the coming weeks and there are some major contract decisions lying in wait for a handful of players.

Defenders

The Black Cats have a number of defensive options within their ranks but are still advised to add two new signings in an area of strength. ChatGPT has stated Sunderland ‘may look to bring in one or two versatile full-backs or wing-backs who can provide width, attacking threat, and defensive stability’, despite the likes of Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume impressing during the first half of the season. The Black Cats are also told to ‘target players with more experience in a high-pressure league’ at the heart of the defence and that has led to one surprising target being named.

Ben Mee - Brentford

ChatGPT: “An experienced central defender who could provide leadership at the back and help guide younger players.”

Josh Tymon - Swansea City

ChatGPT: “If Sunderland needs to improve their defensive options while still having pace going forward, Tymon could be an ideal signing.”

Midfielders

It could be argued the emergence of Chris Rigg has meant Sunderland’s midfield options are amongst the best in the Championship - and they should be further enhanced when Salis Abdul Samed returns to full fitness. There is also strong speculation over a possible move for Le Fee - although the Frenchman is also said to have interest from La Liga duo Sevilla and Roma. ChatGPT has two other targets in mind - and both would come with Championship experience.

Tommy Doyle - Wolverhampton Wanderers

ChatGPT: “Though Doyle is more known as a midfielder, if Sunderland needs someone versatile, Doyle could provide added defensive cover and leadership.”

Lewis O’Brien - Nottingham Forest

ChatGPT: “If he's not in Forest's first-team plans, a move for a midfielder like O’Brien, who is dynamic and good at breaking up play, could be beneficial.”

Striker

The flourishing partnership of Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor has provided much excitement over the last ten days and there are high hopes the duo can continue to play a key role in Sunderland’s push for promotion into the Premier League. However, ChatGPT has stated the Black Cats ‘could target a prolific Championship striker to boost their attacking output’ - and one name is suggested as a possible target.

Jerry Yates - Swansea City (on loan at Derby)

ChatGPT: “He has proven himself in the Championship and could be a good fit if Sunderland wants to add a reliable goal-scoring forward.”