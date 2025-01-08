Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of Sunderland players are approaching the end of their contracts on Wearside.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January transfer window in full swing, all eyes are on Sunderland to see who they might bring through the door to boost their promotion push over the coming weeks. But while much of the focus is likely to be on incomings, what about those players who could leave the club in the near future?

We’ve taken a closer look at the Black Cats’ entire squad to see which contracts are set to expire later this year, and who could be facing uncertainty in 12 months’ time. Check out the full list below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Chris Mepham - Summer 2025

The centre-back has been an absolute revelation since joining on loan from Bournemouth over the summer, but as things stand, he is set to leave Sunderland at the end of the season. Speaking about his contract situation with the Cherries back in September, he said: “This is my final year and I think the club have the option of next year.”

When asked about the potential of signing for Sunderland on a permanent basis after his loan has expired, he said: “Yeah, I don't want to look too far ahead. I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time. Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years.”

Wilson Isidor - Summer 2025

The Frenchman has been Sunderland’s main source of goals this season, and has endeared himself with supporters as much for his infectious and jovial character off the pitch as his attacking exploits on it. Like Mepham, Isidor’s loan stint on Wearside is set to expire in the coming months, but unlike his teammate, the Black Cats do retain an option to buy the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo understands that a fee has been agreed between Sunderland and Isidor’s parent club, Zenit St. Petersburg, but whether it is automatically triggered depends on the Black Cats’ performance this season. If they win promotion to the Premier League, it will automatically trigger the clause. If they are still a Championship club next summer, the deal will not automatically be triggered and at that stage it will be Sunderland’s decision as to whether to push forward with the deal.

Salis Abdul Samed - Summer 2025

Still to make his debut, there are some Sunderland supporters who have started to question whether Samed exists at all. Well, he very much does, and is rapidly closing in on a return to action following an ongoing injury complaint. Once he is available, the hope will be that he can make an impact at the Stadium of Light before his loan from RC Lens expires in the summer. The Ghanaian’s agreement does not include an option-to-buy clause.

Aaron Connolly - Summer 2025

And finally, the only Sunderland player who is on a permanent contract that expires this summer, Connolly was signed as a free agent in September, but has found game time increasingly hard to come by in recent weeks.

When asked about the Irishman’s role in his squad following Sunday’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth, Regis Le Bris said: "We'll see [what the future holds]. It's still important we have this discussion and conversation with him this month and we'll look to build the best pathway for our players. Sometimes it's not your story. We don't know at the moment what will be the outcome, we'll have this conversation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blondy Nna Noukeu - Summer 2026

Looking ahead to next year, third choice goalkeeper Nna Noukeu is among those who is set to be out of contract. He is still yet to make his first team debut for Sunderland, and his situation moving forward could depend on the futures of the likes of Anthony Patterson, Matty Young, and Simon Moore, as much as his own output on Wearside. Sunderland retain the option to extend his contract by a further year.

Simon Moore - Summer 2026

Speaking of which, Moore is another player set to be out of contract in 2026. Sunderland’s second-choice keeper has impressed when called up on to deputise this season, and by all accounts, is a well-liked and positive presence in the dressing room.

Dennis Cirkin - Summer 2026

One of the real heavy hitters that you presume Sunderland would ideally like to tie down to a fresh long-term deal, Cirkin started the season in wonderful form before injury disrupted his momentum a little. If he can rekindle his best, however, it is only a matter of time before high-profile suitors come calling.

Luke O’Nien - Summer 2026

A stalwart of this Sunderland side - not to mention an elder statesman at the grand old age of 30 - O’Nien has grown in tandem with the Black Cats’ burgeoning project in recent seasons, and would be sorely missed if he were to leave the Stadium of Light next year. Sunderland do, however, retain the option to extend his contract by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Anderson - Summer 2026

A player who feels as if he is circling the drain a little at the Stadium of Light. Anderson was ostensibly signed to compete in the first team, but has fallen well down the pecking order, and almost exclusively features for the U21s now. It is hard to envisage him staying beyond 2026, and that’s assuming he doesn’t leave before then.

Niall Huggins - Summer 2026

Sidelined for a long, long while with a serious knee injury, Huggins has been desperately unlucky with regards to his fitness on Wearside, but the club still saw fit to offer him a new deal in October of last year. That extension runs until 2026, but Sunderland do retain the option to extend his contract by another year if they so wish.

Dan Neil - Summer 2026

Like Cirkin, you suspect that tying Neil down to a new contract is a lingering priority for Sunderland. The Black Cats captain may not always garner the same acclaim as the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, but he has been quietly magnificent this season, and losing him would be a hammer blow.

Jewison Bennette - Summer 2026

Another player who was signed with view to becoming a first team regular, Bennette has tumbled out of consideration for the senior squad at the Stadium of Light, and it would be no great surprise to see him sent out on loan over the coming weeks. Still only 20, there is plenty of time for him to turn things around on Wearside, but a lot will depend on whether or not the Black Cats see fit to extend his contract before it expires next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Watson - Summer 2026

One of the breakout stars of Sunderland’s promotion push thus far, Watson’s emergence as a first team regular was cruelly cut short by injury in early December. His current deal expires in 2026, but there’s no doubt that, based on his recent performances, Sunderland will look to extend it if they can.

Patrick Roberts - Summer 2026

Roberts’ contract technically expires next year, but again, Sunderland do have the option of extending his stay by a further year. Given his impressive return to form this season, you would have to imagine that the club will strongly consider exercising it.

Jay Matete - Summer 2026

Currently out on loan at Bolton Wanderers, Matete is another player who Sunderland will have to make a decision over next year.

A temporary stint with Wycombe Wanderers has been heavily disrupted by injury, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Bishop, with his contract set to expire next summer.