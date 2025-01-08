Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with Louie Barry and Glen Kamara in recent weeks.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats’ apparent interest in reported targets Louie Barry and Glen Kamara, suggesting that both would be worthwhile additions to Regis Le Bris’ squad this summer.

Both players were linked with the Stadium of Light over the festive period, with Kamara currently on the books at French outfit Stade Rennais, and Barry facing an uncertain immediate future having been recalled from a loan stint with Stockport County by parent club Aston Villa.

To that end, the 21-year-old attacker has emerged as a target for Derby County in recent days, but Goodman is of the opinion that Villa would be better off testing his mettle with a move to a Championship promotion contender, like Sunderland.

Speaking to Plejmo.com, the Sky Sports pundit said: "Louie Barry needs to join a team that play a possession-based game and a similar style to Stockport County. He’s been linked with Derby County but with all due respect to them, at this current time, they wouldn't tick that box.

“That’s not intended to be offensive but if he can get game time at a team in the upper reaches of the Championship, he would be an asset to pretty much any of those teams. Ultimately, Aston Villa need to send him somewhere to play week-in-week out and a promotion charge would be a test I’m sure he would relish and thrive in."

With regards to Kamara, Goodman is of the belief that an experienced head in the centre of midfield could also be a smart acquisition for Sunderland as they look to push towards the Premier League over the latter half of the campaign.

He added: "When I saw the Glen Kamara to Sunderland links I thought, 'That makes a lot of sense.' He's a tidy player who is proven at Championship level, he was excellent for Leeds last season, he would bring experience at 29 years old, too. If that move is an option for Sunderland, I would be a fan of it."