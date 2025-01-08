Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are looking to make their first breakthrough in the January transfer window

Sunderland could be closing in on their first transfer of the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Calciomercato claim that the Black Cats have now agreed the framework of a deal with AS Roma to sign 24-year-old French midfielder Enzo Le Fée. Le Fée is available this month despite joining the Italian giants for a fee in the region of £20 million last summer, with his game time declining under new interim boss Claudio Ranieri.

Central to Sunderland's pursuit of Le Fée is his relationship with head coach Régis Le Bris, who oversaw his rise through the academy at Lorient. Le Bris confirmed last week that the club would be pursuing a midfielder in the January transfer window: "Probably at the minute we only have two midfielders available at that [top Championship] level. We can develop other players like Milan, who is a very good player, but he needs time to develop at that level. So we still have an eye on this part of the pitch."

According to Italian sources, Sunderland have agreed an initial loan deal with AS Roma but if the club are promoted, then there is an obligation to sign him on a permanent basis. Sunderland have a similar deal in place with Zenit St Petersburg regarding Wilson Isidor. Sunderland have an option to sign the French striker this summer, but that becomes an obligation if they are promoted to the Premier League.