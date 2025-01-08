Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland welcome Stoke City to the Stadium of Light in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday

Stoke City have recalled experienced midfielder Lewis Baker to their squad ahead of this weekend's FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light, handing a significant blow to Blackburn Rovers in the process.

Stoke appointed former Coventry City boss Mark Robins last week after the decision to sack Narcis Pelach, and Robins has wasted no time getting to work on his squad in the January transfer window. Robins has indicated that he believes there is a role for the 29-year-old in his squad and director of football Jonathan Walters has indicated that he will be in contention for selection this weekend.

“As we look to enhance our squad for the second half of the campaign, it was clear in discussions with Mark that he believes Lewis can play an important role in our squad,” Jonathan Walters said.

“With the best part of 300 career appearances to his name, Lewis will add invaluable experience to the group, while his technical ability is something our supporters will be well aware of. Having started each of Blackburn’s four fixtures over the festive period, he returns ready to make an immediate impact."

Baker had begun to take on an increasingly important role at Sunderland's promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers in the absence of influential midfielder Lewis Travis, who is currently sidelined with hamstring injury.

Blackburn boss John Eustace said his side would now look to be active in that position in the remainder of the January transfer window.

“Lewis has been fantastic on and off the pitch – most important off the pitch really,” Eustace said.

“He is a leader and his experience has really helped the group through some good times and difficult times. He has been brilliant with the young boys, he is a top professional and that is the reason we brought him to the football club. We knew what we would get from him and he is going to be missed. Especially a player of Lewis’ quality, when a club gets a new manager there is always that risk and unfortunately we have lost him, but it will give somebody else an opportunity now."