Isaiah Jones was linked with a move to Sunderland not that long ago.

West Brom and Luton Town have been “given permission” to talk to Middlesbrough winger and one-time Sunderland target Isaiah Jones ahead of a prospective transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has fallen significantly down the pecking order at the Riverside in recent months, and has started just two matches since the end of September. The winger began the current campaign as a regular fixture of Michael Carrick’s side, and started Boro's first six league outings before falling somewhat out of favour - a situation that has been exacerbated by the eye-catching form of Liverpool loanee Ben Doak.

It is within this context that reports late last year suggested Jones could look to seek a fresh challenge during the January transfer window, and an update from Sky Sports News would seem to suggest that his exit could come to fruition.

According to the outlet, both West Brom and Luton have been given the green light to open talks with the wide man after Boro accepted bids from their Championship rivals understood to be worth up to £5 million, including add-ons. Sky also state that at the time of writing, Luton “seems to be the likely destination for the player”.

Ultimately, however, an exit failed to materialise, and in the months following, Jones established himself as a key presence under Carrick - so much so that he put pen to paper on a new three-year contract extension back in April of last year. That agreement was due to keep him under contract on Teesside until the summer of 2027, but may be cut short as a departure looms ever larger.