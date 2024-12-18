Sky have claimed that talks remain ongoing between Southampton and a manager in the Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have been linked with two Championship managers after the recent sacking of Russell Martin.

The 38-year-old former MK Dons manager guided the Saints to promotion last year in his first season in charge after beating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley but has now been axed after his side’s failure to acclimatise to life back in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two names from Championship clubs have emerged as potential Martin replacements, which could come as a blow to one of Sunderland’s divisional rivals should either move come to fruition. Sky have claimed that talks remain ongoing between Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday's boss Danny Rohl over the managerial vacancy at St Mary's. The German was linked with the Sunderland job last summer.

The same outlet also adds that the Saints are also considering West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan as a candidate. The Baggies are currently eighth in the Championship and eight points behind Sunderland in fourth. For their part, Sheffield Wednesday are ninth in the second tier and 11 points behind the Black Cats.

"Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world," said a Southampton statement after Martin’s sacking.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May."