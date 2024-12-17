Sunderland came from behind to beat Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges has hailed the Black Cats for their stunning comeback victory over Swansea City at the weekend.

Regis Le Bris’ side fell two goals behind in Wales, before clawing their way back to a 3-2 win that ensured they picked up seven points from their last three outings. Centre-back Dan Ballard found the back of the net shortly before the half hour mark to drag his side back into contention against the Swans, while Jobe Bellingham was on hand to bury a decisive strike in the 75th minute.

But sandwiched between those two goals was a sublime long-range effort from captain Dan Neil, who restored parity for Sunderland with his first of the campaign. And Bridges was quick to hail both the skipper and the Black Cats writ large for their impressive turnaround at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Speaking on BBC Look North, he said: “It was brilliant - for a young, inexperienced squad to be able to show the resilience and the resolve to come back from two goals [down] away from home. The first one would have annoyed Regis Le Bris because it was preventable, the goalkeeper Anthony Patterson not communicating with his defenders there, that is preventable.

“But there's nothing Sunderland could do with the second goal, coming with a world class free kick. And you’re asking questions, ‘Can Sunderland get back in it?’ Well, a set play goal, Ballard with the goal, just before half time. And I think Regis Le Bris set the standard and he said, ‘Listen, Leeds United kicked off early before us. They drew, they've slipped up with two points, can we go and turn this into a victory? Who's going to step up?’ Well Neil, take a bow, because this is actually better than Cullen's free kick.”

Co-presenter Dawn Thewlis added: “And then, of course, this man, Jobe Bellingham, who's really showing what he's made of this season”, to which Bridges responded: “Jobe is doing wonderful things... a huge three points for Sunderland”.

Sunderland now find themselves fourth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places. Their next outing comes against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.