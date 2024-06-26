Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from across the Championship after Sunderland missed out on a Wembley winner.

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham has revealed the U’s ‘did as much as they could’ to retain the services of Sunderland transfer target Josh Murphy.

The former Norwich City winger and brother of Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy was reportedly on the Black Cats list of targets for the summer transfer window after he helped Buckingham’s side claim promotion into the Championship with a League One play-off final win over Bolton Wanderers. Indeed, it was Murphy who was their star man at Wembley as the 29-year-old made a major impact in what will now be his final appearance for the club as he scored both goals to help see off the Trotters and send his now former club into English football’s second tier for the first time in quarter of a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were just one of a whole host of clubs to be linked with Murphy in recent weeks but it was Portsmouth that won the race for his services after he put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Fratton Park with Pompey retaining an option of extending the agreement for a further 12 months. Despite being unable to persuade the winger to remain at the Kassam Stadium, Buckingham praised Murphy’s impact and gave an insight into his efforts to retain his services in recent months.

He said: “We did as much as we could to try and make sure we kept Murph here, but at the end of the day, he’s made the decision for him and his family at this stage of his career, to make a change and go down to Portsmouth. There are no regrets in terms of what we did. We did as much as we possibly could’ve, and we can only thank him for the contribution he made, certainly in the six months from when I came in November.

“He was a player that wasn’t playing and wasn’t really enjoying his football. He came in and really grew into his role in the team, and was able to showcase the type of player he is, and it really enabled us to go on and do what we did last year. We speak about leaving things in a better place than how you found them, whether you’re a staff member or a player, so that when you move on, they’re in a better place, and he’s allowed us to do that. We wish him well, but not against us of course, and I hope he’s able to continue showing people what he’s capable of doing.”

Blades ‘medical’ for League One star

Sheffield United’s plans for their return to the Championship are set to get underway with the capture of highly-rated Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old Posh academy product has made 185 appearances for the League One club since initially breaking into their senior setup during the 2019/20 season and has become a consistent presence in their defence over the last three seasons. His performances for the London Road club have captured the attention of several clubs in the Championship and the Peterborough Telegraph have now claimed the Posh captain underwent a medical at Bramall Lane last week.

Harrison Burrows celebrates a goal for Posh at Derby last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com