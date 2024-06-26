Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland-linked winger has signed with Championship rivals Portsmouth...

Sunderland-linked attacker Josh Murphy has signed for Championship rivals Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, with a club option for an additional 12 months. The winger won promotion from League One with Oxford United last year and had been linked with multiple clubs this summer, including Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Josh brings a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience for starters. He was one of the outstanding players in League One during the second half of last season, which culminated in that Wembley brace to take Oxford up.

“He’s an exciting winger, who possesses goals and assists in his arsenal. There’s also out-and-out pace on either flank. Josh can get the fans excited with the way he plays, so we’re absolutely delighted to get the deal done.”

Murphy joined Premier League side then-Cardiff City on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £11 million back in 2018. The forward has also turned out for MK Dons, Norwich City, Wigan Athletic and Preston North End during his career.

Oxford United confirmed that Murphy was to leave the club after playing a vital role in their promotion under Des Buckingham last season as the attacker scored two goals in the play-off final at Wembley against Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford’s head of recruitment, Ed Waldron, said: “Josh departs having played an important role in our promotion success, and it was our ambition to see him remain at the club.

“We have been in contract negotiations with Josh since the turn of the year. The club put forward a fantastic offer and we did everything in our power to keep him at Oxford United. Josh has chosen to move on and go elsewhere, and we respect his decision.

“The club have a very clear recruitment strategy in place and will now focus on other targets as we continue to build a competitive squad for the upcoming Championship campaign.”