Sunderland now know who they will face on the opening day of the new Championship season. The Black Cats will head to Cardiff City as Regis Le Bris’ reign gets underway in Wales on Saturday, August 10 before the former Lorient manager will oversee his first home game when Sheffield Wednesday visit the Stadium of Light seven days later.

A home game with title favourites Burnley and a long trip to newly promoted Portsmouth will round off what looks to be a challenging first month of the new season.

The Championship looks to be a highly competitive division once again during the coming season with relegated sides Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United all having high hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League. League One champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and play-off winners Oxford United will also hope to take the momentum into life at a higher level.

But where are Sunderland predicted to finish in English football’s second tier this season? We take a look with a predicted table based on a probability model provided by Grosvenor Sport.

How does the Supercomputer work?