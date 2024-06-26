Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the 2024-25 Championship fixture list

The 2024-25 Championship fixtures have been released with Sunderland set for some long away trips during August and September.

The Black Cats face Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday 10 August with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm as the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

Sunderland also face away trips to Portsmouth on August 31, Plymouth Argyle on September 1 and Watford on September 28.

Reacting to the fixture list for the new season, Sunderland’s official X account pointed out that Black Cats fans will travel a whopping 2,660 miles in the first two months of the campaign.

After the release of the 2024-25 Championship fixtures on Wednesday at 9am, Sunderland fans were also quick to react to the news on X:

Colin Roberts said: “Are they taking the Michael out of the fans again? Look at the first three away fixtures!”

Joe Smith added: “Who’s organised those first three aways?” Tom Willock added: “Away fans should be subsidised for all these 12.30 kick-offs coming.”

One Sunderland fan explained: “I hope our travelling fans have been saving up over the summer,” while another added: “Crazy but we will still sell out all of them.”

Alfie stated: “First game I’ll be able to attend is Boro at home… brutal,” while David Hindmarsh said: “What an awful first fixture lol.”