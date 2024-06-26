Transfer gossip: Sunderland slap '£30m' price on star man amid Wolves and Crystal Palace interest
Sunderland have reportedly slapped a valuation of £25million to £30million on the head of Jack Clarke this summer.
Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent windows. Burnley had bids rejected by Sunderland 12 months ago before Italian club Lazio also attempted to Lure the former Leeds United man away from the Stadium of Light last January.
Southampton have also been linked with a move for Clarke after their promotion to the Premier League last season under Russell Martin. Clarke scored 15 goals and bagged four assists in the Championship this season.
Fresh reports, however, have linked Premier League clubs Wolves and Crystal Palace with a move for Clarke during the summer transfer window. An article from Give Me Sport also states that Sunderland are holding out for a fee of £25million to £30million.
It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland. Tottenham are also due a percentage of any deal for the attacker, who has two years left on his current contract.
