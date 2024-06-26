Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are said to be holding out for a whopping £30million for the attacker

Sunderland have reportedly slapped a valuation of £25million to £30million on the head of Jack Clarke this summer.

Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent windows. Burnley had bids rejected by Sunderland 12 months ago before Italian club Lazio also attempted to Lure the former Leeds United man away from the Stadium of Light last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have also been linked with a move for Clarke after their promotion to the Premier League last season under Russell Martin. Clarke scored 15 goals and bagged four assists in the Championship this season.

Fresh reports, however, have linked Premier League clubs Wolves and Crystal Palace with a move for Clarke during the summer transfer window. An article from Give Me Sport also states that Sunderland are holding out for a fee of £25million to £30million.