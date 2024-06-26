Sunderland academy graduate completes summer transfer move to join League Two club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Robson has completed a summer move after his departure from MK Dons

Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has completed a deal to join League Two side Carlisle United.

Carlisle are looking to bounce straight back from relegation last season and manager Paul Simpson has moved to bring in Robson, who has signed a two-year deal at the club. The 27-year-old, who played 14 times for Sunderland before leaving for Blackpool, was a free agent after his deal at MK Dons expired.

“Ethan is a really good footballer,” Simpson said.

“He’s left-footed so he gives us a little bit more balance in that area. We’ve got quite a few players who you’d say were a number six type midfielder who can control the midfield, whereas Ethan is a little bit more forward-thinking. He’s got good legs about him to go and get forward and get in the box. He’s got a wand of a left foot for finding that pass. In the past couple of seasons he hasn’t been the one getting the assists for goals, but he’s the one finding the pass that leads to the assist. I want him to add more goals to his game, when you’ve got a sweet left foot like he has, I want him to go and test goalkeepers.

“We’re trying to get competition in all areas, I want it to be a really competitive group, and Ethan will add to that. He’s also a really good character and he’s got good experience. I think all of the players we’ve brought in so far have been the same.”