Coverage of the Championship and the EFL is set to change this season as a new TV deal kicks in

Following and watching Sunderland and the Championship is set to change significantly from next season, as a new five-year TV deal between the EFL and Sky Sports comes into place. Sunderland’s second-tier fixture schedule are set to be released at 9am this morning, with all of the games from the opening weekend of the season set to be shown live.

So what’s actually changing for the new campaign and how will it impact Sunderland fans? Here, we break down everything you need to know...

What's going to change for Sunderland supporters?

Put simply, more games are going to be broadcast than ever before. The EFL has opted to keep in place the Saturday 3pm blackout, but there will be more second-tier games than ever moved from that slot. As part of the deal, Sky Sports are committing to broadcast five Championship games every weekend, all of which will take place outside of that Saturday 3pm window. They are also committing to showing five games across League One and Two over the course of each weekend, with all the game available either on current Sky Sports channels or via streaming across a TV and mobile platform. It's understood that six matches will be shown in the 12.30pm slot on a Saturday lunchtime, with more shown in the now traditional Friday night and Sunday lunchtime EFL slots.

The deal will also mean that all EFL fixtures in midweek and on bank holidays will be broadcast by Sky Sports, as well as all of the fixtures on both opening day and the final day of the campaign. Around 56% of EFL fixtures will be shown across the season, up from around 13% on the current deal.

In short, it means more Sunderland fixtures available to watch on TV than ever before - as well as more disruption than ever for supporters attending games. To offset the impact of the latter, the EFL and Sky Sports have pledged to provide earlier notice of fixtures selected for coverage, including a commitment to announce all TV picks before the FA Cup third round weekend BEFORE the start of the campaign. They have also said that they will guarantee a fair share of TV games across each division, meaning certain sets of fans and clubs aren't unduly impacted. It's estimated that Championship clubs will be shown around 24 times per season, though this tally includes the midweek and bank holiday fixtures as explained above.

As part of the deal, the EFL have said that they will commit to improving the broadcast experience for streamed matches, with a minimum of four cameras in place and Sky Sports commentary provided. Sky Sports have confirmed that they will do this by launching a new channel called Sky Sports +, which will automatically activate for current subscribers. Sky Sports + will also be available on NOW TV and as part of a revamped streaming app on mobile. The new channel will be able to stream 100 live events concurrently, and will offer pause and rewind functions for viewers.

A statement from Sky Sports outlined the plans for the app: "The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible via event centres in the app. New personalisation features will help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily. An improved multi-sports scores section will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar. Refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode will improve usability."

What's going to change for Sunderland - how big is the financial benefit?

While the exact figures are yet to be released, the EFL are estimating that the deal will be around 46% more lucrative to Sunderland and their Championship arrivals. As it stands the EFL pay out around £8.5 million to Championship clubs over the campaign, split between solidarity payments (£5.2 million approx) and a basic award payment (£3.2 million approx).

It is the basic award payment which will increase as a result of the new deal, meaning Sunderland and their divisional rivals should get a seven-figure boost per campaign. Clubs will also continue to receive a 'facility fee' for every game that is broadcast on Sky Sports. While the fee will be debated by clubs ahead of the new deal coming into place, it is currently around £75,000 per fixture.

What does it mean for Sunderland fans who currently rely on streaming services?