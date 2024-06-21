Sunderland finished the season in 16th position with the club’s recruitment team aiming to add to the squad this summer.
And with the club moving in on Regis Le Bris as the new head coach, we take a closer look at what his summer squad could look like. Sunderland have finally confirmed one new signing, former Coventry City and Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has signed a two-year deal to join the Black Cats, with the club holding the option a further year.
For fun and following recent speculation, we’ve put together a possible Sunderland starting XI and bench if the rumours turn out to be true – including several potential new signings!
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives | Getty Images
2. RB: Trai Hume
After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.Photo: Frank Reid
3. LB: Aji Alese
The 23-year-old defender has missed large parts of this season due to injury but recently signed a contract extension with the club.Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O' Nien
O’Nien is into his sixth season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal this last August, with a club option of a further year. The centre-back provides leadership and experience to the club's young playing squad. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.