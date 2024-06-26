Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobe Bellingham is one of a number of Sunderland players attracting summer transfer interest

Crystal Palace remain keen on signing Jobe Bellingham this summer despite Sunderland’s significant valuation of the 18-year-old.

Bellingham made 47 appearances and scored seven goals across all competitions in his debut season on Wearside, which has attracted the attention of a number of top-tier clubs across Europe. Bellingham’s huge potential and the fact that he has three years left to run on his current contract means Sunderland are in no rush to sell, and they are keen to keep him this summer. They are unlikely to sell for anything below £20 million as a result but transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that Palace are still working to see if a deal can be done.

