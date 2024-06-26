Sunderland transfer news: Update given as Crystal Palace eye summer move for Jobe Bellingham
Crystal Palace remain keen on signing Jobe Bellingham this summer despite Sunderland’s significant valuation of the 18-year-old.
Bellingham made 47 appearances and scored seven goals across all competitions in his debut season on Wearside, which has attracted the attention of a number of top-tier clubs across Europe. Bellingham’s huge potential and the fact that he has three years left to run on his current contract means Sunderland are in no rush to sell, and they are keen to keep him this summer. They are unlikely to sell for anything below £20 million as a result but transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that Palace are still working to see if a deal can be done.
Palace are set for a significant transfer windfall this summer, with winger Michael Olise edging towards a move to Bayern Munich. Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa has been identified as a potential replacement and Bellingham is said to be a separate target. If Bellingham does decide he wants to pursue a top-tier move this summer, the Black Cats are expecting to field bids from a number of clubs and Brentford are said to be one of the other interested parties. Lazio also made their interest clear in the January window of last season. As it stands there is no certainty that Bellingham will pursue a move and could yet decide that another season of regular Championship football at a club he has hugely enjoyed playing for is the best step. If he leaves, Sunderland will demand a huge fee.
