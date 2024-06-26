Sunderland’s Championship fixtures have been revealed - as Régis Le Bris gets ready to lead the club next season.

Sunderland will head to South Wales for a televised season-opener against Cardiff City on Saturday, August 10, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm and being shown live on Sky Sports. The full fixtures can be read here:

The long wait for a new permanent Sunderland manager was finally brought to an end on Saturday when the Black Cats confirmed the appointment of Regis Le Bris.

Over 120 days had passed since Michael Beale left his role at the Stadium of Light and left Mike Dodds to take interim charge for the remainder of the season - but finally, there is a new man in place after the former Lorient boss was officially appointed following his departure from the recently relegated Ligue 1 club.

He will now be tasked with helping the Black Cats move on from an underwhelming season - but how has his appointment changed Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion into the Premier League?