Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Who has made an impact and who has not as Sunderland have pushed for promotion into the Premier League?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a point in the season when Sunderland were firmly involved in the Championship title race - but defeats against the likes of Leeds United, Coventry City and Hull City have meant the Blacks Cats are now focused on securing a play-off spot.

A place in next season’s Premier League is still at the top of the agenda for Regis Le Bris and his players and Saturday’s 1-0 win at top six rivals West Bromwich Albion has taken Sunderland to within one win of officially confirming their play-off place and that could come at Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some intrigue when Le Bris was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale last summer as the former Lorient boss arrived as something of an unknown - but there can be no doubt his first season on Wearside has been largely positive. The Frenchman will emerge from the season with great credit - but what about some of the players that have worked under him throughout the campaign?

5 winners from Sunderland’s season so far

Chris Mepham

The on-loan defender has proven to be a shrewd addition to the Black Cats squad and has shown his experience to get the younger members of his backline through some of the more difficult moments this season. Mepham has earned praise from Le Bris and a number of his team-mates and will surely be targeted for a permanent move this summer when his Bournemouth contract comes to an end.

Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland international was already a key member of the Sunderland squad prior to the start of the season - but it would be safe to say he has boosted his already strong reputation by hitting a higher level of consistency during the campaign. Captaining his country for the first time can only add to the feeling that Hume has been one of the biggest winners in Sunderland’s season.

Dennis Cirkin

Much like Hume, the former Tottenham Hotspur academy product was viewed as one of the best young full-backs outside of the Premier League and there is little surprise a number of top flight sides are monitoring his progress at the Stadium of Light. An England Under-21 call-up shows just how highly thought of Cirkin is and despite his current injury, he can look back upon a season of yet more progress.

Eliezer Mayenda

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven goals and five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions may seem like a modest return from the young forward - but he has firmly moved on from an underwhelming loan stint at Hibs last season and there is genuine excitement about his unquestionable potential. A recent call-up to the Spain Under-21 squad gave Mayenda a further boost and there would be no surprise if he was to produce more big moments between now and the end of the season.

Chris Rigg

Frank Reid

Has there been more excitement about how far an Academy of Light graduate could go? Rigg is an outstanding prospect - but he is also establishing himself as a key member of Le Bris’ squad and has already produced some memorable moments during the season. Who could forget that impudent winner against Middlesbrough for a start? Rigg has captured the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the England game - but for now, he is a Sunderland player and hopefully will be for a long time to come.

5 losers from Sunderland’s season so far

Salis Abdul Samed

There was intrigue and excitement when Sunderland completed the loan signing of the Lens and Ghana midfielder as he appeared to be a high class addition to the Black Cats squad. Injuries have limited Samed to just seven appearances in all competitions and just two of those have come as part of Regis Le Bris’ starting lineup.

Ian Poveda

Another signing that appeared to be shrewd after the twice-capped Colombia international helped Sheffield Wednesday in their successful bid to avoid relegation last season. A free transfer addition from Leeds, Poveda has made just six appearances in the Championship and they have all come as a substitute as the winger has struggled to find full fitness throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Clarke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

Nobody could blame Clarke for accepting an offer to test his unquestionable ability in the Premier League. After providing a goal and an assist in Sunderland’s first two games of the season, the winger made a £15m move to Ipswich Town and has struggled to make an impact as the Tractor Boys appeared to be heading towards a now inevitable return to the Championship.

Jenson Seelt

There were flashes of promise from the former PSV defender during his first season on Wearside before his campaign was brought to an end by knee surgery. Unfortunately his second season as a Black Cat has also been hampered by a lengthy recovery process and he has been unable to build on his early progress at the Stadium of Light.

Pierre Ekwah

The former France Under-20 international left Sunderland to join Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne on loan in August and there is believed to be an option to convert that move into a permanent switch at the end of the season. Ekwah has been a regular in the side throughout the season - but his temporary employers are in the midst of a relegation battle after a run of just one win in 12 games left his side second from bottom in French football’s top tier.