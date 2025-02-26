The former Sunderland and Ipswich Town midfielder has discussed the fortunes of his old clubs.

There aren’t too many people more qualified than Tommy Miller to assess the merits of Jack Clarke’s move from Sunderland to Ipswich Town.

The former Black Cats midfielder had a two-year spell at the Stadium of Light between 2005 and 2007 - but it was his exploits in Suffolk that made him a favourite with the Portman Road faithful. Miller made over 200 appearances across two separate spells with the Tractor Boys and appeared in two European campaigns as George Burley’s side faced the likes of Swedish side Helsingborgs and Serie A giants Inter in the UEFA Cup.

Miller bought down the curtain on his career in 2015 after spells with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town and returned to his native North East to move into coaching with Spennymoor Town and South Shields. He has been out of work since leaving the latter in December 2023 and has kept a close eye on a number of his old clubs as he looks to return to the game in the near future.

The 46-year-old has paid particular attention to Clarke’s fortunes since he swapped life at Sunderland for a move to Ipswich that reportedly netted the Black Cats an initial £15m. After becoming one of the most consistent wingers in the Championship, the former Leeds United wideman has struggled to earn a regular starting place in Kieran McKenna’s side. Although Clarke has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, just nine have come in a starting eleven as the Portman Road outfit look to mount a successful battle against relegation.

Miller has insisted Clarke’s departure has not hampered the Black Cats as they continue their push for a place in the Premier League next season and the former Sunderland midfielder believes the winger will have to adapt his game if he is to enjoy an upturn in fortunes in Suffolk.

He told The Echo: “I don’t think he’s getting enough game-time but that’s down to the manager and he has a big squad. Jack Clarke was a fantastic talent at Sunderland and it was only a matter of time before he got an opportunity to get into the Premier League. It hasn’t worked out at the moment and it wouldn’t have surprised me if he’d come back on loan in January or at least gone to another Championship club to get some game-time.

“If you look at Sunderland, and this is no disrespect to Jack Clarke, they haven’t missed him. They’ve gone from strength-to-strength and they have recruited unbelievably well. He’s had a couple of opportunities but he hasn’t had an extended run. I think the way Ipswich play, with the wing-backs bombing forwards, Jack is an out-and-out winger and they play a different system with the two behind the forward very narrow. That doesn’t suit Jack. Kieran McKenna is a fantastic coach and he will try to get that out of Jack Clarke and improve his game but it’s going to be interesting how it pans out.”

Miller has been a regular visitor to the Stadium of Light this season and he has been pleasantly surprised with the impact Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has made since he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale during the summer. The former Lorient boss was a somewhat surprise appointment after suffering relegation into the second tier of French football last season - but he has allayed any fears over his suitability for life in the Championship by guiding the Black Cats into contention for promotion.

Miller said of Le Bris: “The manager has done a fantastic job, he’s been very impressive and as far as I can see, they’re as good as anyone in the Championship, barring Leeds. I even believe they’re a better footballing side than Sheffield United and they are as good as anyone else. It would be nice if they could stay in and around the play-offs. I think automatic isn’t out of reach but they are still looking very good, they’re looking very strong. When Le Bris was mentioned as a possible target, I think everyone was asking who and I was exactly the same but he’s been outstanding.”

Ahead of Friday night’s trip to another of Miller’s former clubs, Sheffield Wednesday, the Black Cats are sat eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places after suffering consecutive defeats against Leeds United and Hull City. Despite those underwhelming results over the last fortnight, Miller still believes there is ‘no reason’ why his old club can’t secure promotion into the Premier League this season and revealed holding on to one key player during the January transfer window could prove to be the catalyst for success.

He said: “The recruitment, the way they play, they’re a joy to watch and I’ve spent a lot of time watching them. With the additions of Le Fee, Isidor and Mepham at the back, they’re all good signings. They are strong enough and good enough to get up, certainly. They have held on to their best players and there were a lot watching Jobe Bellingham and they just look a really, really good team and there’s no reason why they can’t get up.”