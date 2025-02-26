Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship on Friday evening

Sheffield Wednesday insider Alex Miller has detailed a quadruple injury issue for Danny Rohl’s men currently - and provided an update on the fitness of Barry Bannon.

Miller - a writer for The Echo’s sister title, the Sheffield Star and Owls expert - joined The Roar Podcast to preview the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough this coming Friday in the Championship.

“Low at the back,” Miller explained when asked how Sheffield Wednesday’s squad was shaping up heading into the clash. “Very, very light at the back. Akin Femewo and Dom Iorfa are both out for the next few weeks. They're both on long-term injuries. Coming out of the January transfer window, a lot of the talk was that they desperately needed a centre half.

“First game out of the January transfer window, Di’Shon Bernard injures his knee and he's out for the rest of the season. They're currently going with Michael Ihiekwe, who's a very experienced centre-half, who for my money has been very good, but was probably the fifth or sixth choice at the start of the season. He's leading that defensive line now with Max Lowe, who's ordinarily a left-back, but again has done well in the centre of a back four. Anthony Musaba is not expected to play. He's out with an injury.”

Miller also provided an update on Owls stalwart Barry Bannan, who had missed some football earlier this season before returning to Rohl’s side a couple of games ago. However, the former Aston Villa man has been playing with strapping.

“Barry Bannan is back,” Miller added. “I expect him to play with a support of sorts under his knee. He's played the last couple of games. He's played, I think, 90 minutes in both of those games. Initially, I think it was expected that he was going to be out for a lot longer than he has done, but he's done what Barry Bannan does and strapped himself up and wheeled himself out there.”