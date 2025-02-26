Blackburn Rovers have appointed their new head coach ahead of the Championship run

Sunderland's promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers has appointed Valérien Ismaël as their new head coach on a long-term contract.

Rovers have been searching for a new boss since the shock departure of John Eustace, who left to join Derby County as they bid to beat the drop. Ismaël, who has managed three clubs at Championship level, has signed a deal until the summer of 2028 and will take charge for a crucial game in the race for the top six against Norwich City this weekend.

Rovers’ Chief Executive Steve Waggott said that Ismaël's experience made him the right choice both to oversee the closing stages of the campaign and to move forward in future seasons.

“I am delighted to welcome Valérien to the club," Waggott said.

“We were hugely impressed with Valérien throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process. He knows the Championship extremely well and what it takes to finish in the play-offs.

“He has played and managed in some of the biggest environments across Europe, and has all the credentials to have a successful spell with us over the coming years. We must also say a big thank you to David Lowe, Damien Johnson and Ben Benson for all their support during the interim period and they will form part of Valérien’s backroom staff going forward.”

Ismaël said he was proud to appointment at such a historic club and was happy with the 'clear vision' for the club moving forward.

"Since my childhood, Blackburn Rovers has been a big name," he said.

"I started my career with Strasbourg in 1994-95 and that was also the season that Rovers won the Premier League. To be the Head Coach of the club is something special for me.

“It’s a club I’ve come up against a lot in games in the Championship and it’s always been a special name for me because that year was a very important year with Rovers winning the Premier League combined with memories with me.

“When you are a young player, you look at English football and Italian football, which was the same for me as a manager and a player. English football is something special for me, it’s something different, it feels different and the energy is different. I love it!

“Speaking to the board, we spoke about the short-term focus but the long-term focus at the same time.

“We spoke about the clear vision, how we want to play, the way we want to integrate the young players and have that Rovers identity. I’m very delighted to be back and ready to start with Rovers."

Blackburn Rovers travel to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on 21st April, the third-last game of the Championship campaign.