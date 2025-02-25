Sunderland have lost back-to-back games to hand their promotion hopes a major blow

There haven't been too many this season but this been a bitterly disappointing week for Sunderland.

At half time against Leeds United, the Black Cats were on course for a vital victory that would have seen them move within striking distance of the top two. Instead, they find themselves eight points off the pace and have two major new injury scares to contend with after influential duo Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard were forced off in the Hull City loss.

Back-to-back defeats have raised fears that Sunderland have dropped off the pace at a crucial time, and perhaps even more worrying after the loss to Hull was the fact that the Black Cats have now won just one of their last four home games. Making the Stadium of Light a fortress was an absolute bedrock of their surge to the top of the table in the early season and this dip is probably the number one reason why Sunderland have been unable to sustain the top-two pace.

The dip has led to inevitable criticism of head coach Régis Le Bris, with the primary frustration stemming from the view that Sunderland have not maintained the aggressive, front-foot playing style with which they began the campaign and in games on Wearside in particular. The recent home fixtures have certainly been tough to watch at times, in part because of some players in red-and-white dropping off from their best level, probably due to fatigue induced by playing so many minutes as a result of injuries elsewhere in the squad. It's also clearly related to the opposition adjusting their approach at the Stadium of Light, respectful of Sunderland's attacking threats on the break in particular. They're adjusting their style, particularly in the case of teams battling relegation, going more direct and keeping more bodies behind the ball.

Ahead of Sunderland's trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, it felt like a good time to analyse the performance's level away from the headline results in search for some pointers on what is going wrong and how Le Bris might be able to go about fixing it. My expectation was that I'd find evidence of a team struggling to create chances as easily as they did in the first half of the campaign, and signs that the intensity has dropped as the sheer number of games catches up with the players. The reality was completely different.

According to wyscout's model, Sunderland have been the better team in six of their last eight games (the two previous to those I looked at were the wins over Sheffield United and Portsmouth to kickstart 2025). On only two occasions in the last eight league games have the opposition produced a better expected-goals tally than Sunderland, and one of those was against the Leeds United side who continue to demonstrate that they are a cut above at the level this season. The other, interestingly, was against Derby County in a game which Sunderland won but conceded a glut of second-half chances. This perhaps goes some way to explaining why Le Bris is reluctant to switch to a 4-4-2 shape that gives Sunderland lightning pace up front but cedes a lot of control more generally.

Across those eight games, Sunderland's average XG has been 1.57, which is actually up from their season average of 1.46. The rest of their attacking metrics have also remained relatively consistent, with Sunderland enjoying an average of 19.5 touches of the ball inside the opposition box - only slightly down from their season average of 21. They've completed 5.75 deep crosses and 6.75 deep passes per game against season averages of 5 and 7. Defensively it's a similar story, with their average XG against over the last eight games 1.11, up only marginally from their season average of 1.08. What's also interesting is that their passes-per-defensive action, a metric that essentially measures how aggressive a team presses, has also remained consistent. Their season average is 12.65 (opposition passes before a tackle, interception etc is attempted), and over the last eight games it is 12.48.

The data, then, appears to be telling us that there isn't necessarily a huge amount going wrong from box-to-box. The issue isn't necessarily with Sunderland's set-up, which continues to allow them to create better opportunities than their opponent both home and away, but with their execution in both boxes. They are simply not clinical enough at the moment, and silly errors at the other end are costing them dearly.

The question for Le Bris to work through is whether that is down to personnel, fatigue, or both. He spoke after the Hull City game about his increasing concern about the individual errors costing his side defensively, and vowed to ask 'serious questions' behind the scenes as to why this was happening. He'll also have to consider freshening things up in the final third, where at the moment Sunderland are failing to convert with the regularity they did in the opening weeks of the campaign at home.

Stepping back and looking at the season more generally, there is most definitely a concern that Sunderland do struggle to create chances when the opponent lets them have more of the ball to counter their speed and threat in transition. In the Championship fixtures where Sunderland have had more possession than their opponent, they average 1.5 points-per-game. In games where their opponent has more of the ball, that leaps to 2. This trend is underlined by Sunderland's home form in recent months. Since beating Oxford United, Sunderland have dropped points against West Brom, Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle, Watford and Hull City - 'enjoying' more possession on every occasion. In the same time they have won three games at home having had more of the ball, one of those against Norwich City who were reduced to ten before the Black Cats scored their winner.

So as Sunderland head into the final twelve games of the campaign, where are the obvious areas for improvement? It's clear from recent weeks that the Black Cats need to develop their attacking patterns when it comes to playing against teams who defend in a low block, finding new ways to speed up the game and unlock defences around the edge of the box. As Le Bris himself has hinted at, there may need to be some changes in personnel over the coming weeks to give a breather to those who are perhaps not quite at the level they were at in the opening months of the campaign. Le Fée's injury in particular is a massive blow on this front, as his move into the middle of the pitch looked to be imminent - opening up a number of new possibilities to freshen things up.

Generally, the evidence seems to suggest there is no need for panic. Sunderland have a very good side at the level and a way of playing that is producing relatively consistent performance levels. The key is perhaps in growing the number of players who can sustain that level and structure for 90 minutes week in, week out. Le Bris has to find the balance between making those changes without destabilising the team too much while the top two remains an unlikely but still possible goal.

*all stats courtesy of wyscout