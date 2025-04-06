Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland defender returned from injury off the bench against West Brom on Saturday

Leo Hjelde has reacted to his injury comeback against West Brom during an interview after the game with teammate Trai Hume.

Sunderland secured a 1-0 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday, with Hume netting the decisive goal in the 35th minute following a mistake by West Brom goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith. Hjelde was brought on as a second-half substitute after recovering from a niggling injury which kept him out of two games against Coventry City and Millwall. The Black Cats are next in action against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, the pair reflected on the match and looked ahead to the midweek game in the Championship against Norwich City, with the Black Cats pretty much now guaranteed to finish in the play-off places this season with six games to go.

Trai Hume on his second goal in two games: “Obviously I'm happy, but the most important thing is three points. I said it last week that is about performances, everyone wants to play well, but there's less time in the season. The most important thing is three points and we're just glad to get that.”

Leo Hjelde on his return to action: “It was very good. Obviously, I'm happy to contribute as much as I can this season and as Trai said, there's basically six cup finals left now, so I'm just happy to contribute as much as possible.”

Trai Hume on the Norwich game: “Yeah, definitely. We have another tough game coming up here midweek against Norwich away. Obviously, it's glad we got three points and we're happy, but we've got to focus on that. Like I said, the most important thing is just winning games and trying to get as many points as possible.”

Le Hjelde on Sunderland fans: “Obviously, we've had the backing from the fans away the whole season and we're so thankful for them because they give us a little lift. It's like our 12th man, so yeah, really pleased with them.”

