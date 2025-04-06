Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in the Championship table according to the stats experts at Opta?

Regis Le Bris believes Sunderland’s performance in their narrow win at Championship play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion shows his side have improved as the race for a top six place approaches an exciting conclusion.

The Black Cats showed every aspect of their game in what was always going to be a difficult test against Tony Mowbray’s side and emerged with what could be a priceless three points thanks to a Trai Hume goal ten minutes before half-time. Results elsewhere mean Sunderland now have a 16-point advantage over seventh placed Coventry City with six games left in the regular and they can now officially secure their play-off place with a win at Norwich City on Tuesday night.

For Le Bris, the greatest satisfaction came in watching his side show ‘maturity’ to move to the brink of taking the next step towards promotion into the Premier League and giving yet another example of how they have progressed throughout the course of his first season in charge.

Speaking to The Echo, he said: “The game became a little bit crazy because when we recovered the ball the chances were there to counter. So until the end it was on the end but I think you can feel now that the maturity of the team is getting better. I think probably three or four months we lost these games, we lost many points from these circumstances so this is a big positive."

As expected, an always open and honest Mowbray delivered a considered assessment of his own side’s performance and their chances of securing one of the four play-off spots.

The former Black Cats boss said: “We worked hard over the last week on trying to create chances but we have to think about the development of this team, from being a very well organised one to one that can play on the front foot, dominating the game territorially. We're just not scoring goals, and of course our top scorer [Josh Maja] hasn't been able to play for me. We have to stick together. It wasn't a day for me to be shouting [after the game], it's a day that we have to stick together. We have games to play and we have to find a way to win."

There is still a strong opportunity Sunderland could meet Mowbray and West Brom in the play-off semi-final - but where are both clubs predicted to finish in the table when the regular season comes to a close next month? We take a look with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

Where are Sunderland and WBA predicted to finish in the Championship table?

Relegated: Plymouth Argyle (42 points) Luton Town (46 points) Cardiff City (48 points) Sticking around for another season: Derby County (48 points) Stoke City (50 points) Oxford United (52 points) Hull City (52 points) Portsmouth (53 points) Queens Park Rangers (53 points) Swansea City (56 points) Preston North End (56 points) Blackburn Rovers (59 points) Norwich City (60 points) Watford (60 points) Sheffield Wednesday (61 points) Millwall (61 points) West Bromwich Albion (67 points) Middlesbrough (69 points) Play-offs: Bristol City (69 points) Coventry City (69 points) Sunderland (85 points) Sheffield United (94 points) Promoted: Leeds United (94 points) Burnley (96 points)