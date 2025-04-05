Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Patterson has spoken after Sunderland’s game against West Brom at The Hawthorns

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has reacted to Saturday’s 1-0 win at West Brom in The Hawthorns in the Championship.

The Black Cats made it back-to-back Championship wins and clean sheets with the win over West Brom. Trai Hume’s first-half free kick made the difference and though the hosts dominated possession, they struggled to carve open a resilient Black Cats side.

Patterson pulled off a couple of good saves in the second half and commanded his area well. The win marked the first time Sunderland had won three times on the bounce at West Bromwich Albion for the first time since 1894, over 130 years ago.

“Yeah, it's quite impressive actually. We knew what West Brom were going to be like. They were going to be good with the ball and make it really difficult for us. I think everyone defended really, really well and showed in the game,” Patterson said after the game against West Brom when told about the record.

“We came away with three points on the clean sheet. I think I didn't have a great deal to do but I chose the character of the lads who dug in really well and defended with the heart and the sleeve to keep the ball away from me, which I was thankful for. Big result. It's always nice to win games and I think it's important that we keep the momentum going until the end of the season and see where we end up, but it'll put us in good stead.”

The game saw Patterson and his Sunderland teammates reunited with former manager Tony Mowbray after the 61-year-old re-entered the managerial world following his recovery from bowel cancer. Patterson played under the former Middlesbrough and Celtic boss alongside the likes of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Trai Hume alongside others.

“It was really nice to see him back out on the touchline and what a great guy he is. Really happy,” Patterson said when asked about seeing Mowbray again following his illness. “This year we've grown as a group and I think that takes us up to 75 points this season and I think it just shows how well we've come on as a team together.”

Sunderland’s big injury concern versus West Brom

Sunderland are assessing a new injury concern after Romaine Mundle was forced off during the 1-0 win over West Brom.

Mundle was replaced in the first half and experiencing more discomfort in his hamstring, the same one that he injured this season and that kept him sidelined for a number of months. Head coach Régis Le Bris says it is not yet clear whether he has suffered a significant injury but it’s clearly a big concern heading into the run-in.

"It's his hamstring yes," Le Bris said. "We'll have to wait one or two days to assess how serious it is but it is the same hamstring he injured earlier this season. We'll have to see."