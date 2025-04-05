Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland secured a 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon

It was not a vintage attacking performance but Sunderland showed their mettle to secure three important points at West Brom.

An injury to Romaine Mundle was the only real disappointment from a resilient display in which the Black Cats ceded possession but yielded few clear chances.

Their defensive line in particular produced a top display that warranted the clean sheet and the win, and will allay some nerves ahead of the play-offs after that Coventry defeat last time out on the road.

Sunderland had begun the game aggressively, marking man-for-man all over the pitch and in advanced areas. That high press didn't really last, mainly because of West Brom's ease in possession. Former Black Cat Callum Styles and Karlan Grant were causing problems on the left, drifting infield into pockets of space where Sunderland didn't find it easy to pick them up.

The hosts could have taken the lead early on, denied only by some indifferent finishing and some very good last-ditch defending. Sunderland were trying to catch out West Brom's high line with early balls in behind the defence, but were having little joy in the main. Generally Sunderland were compact out of possession and prevented dangerous breaks from becoming big chances, with Chris Mepham in particular doing a good job marking Adam Armstrong.

Romaine Mundle went close to scoring with an excellent area from the edge of the area, but then went down with an apparent muscle injury just moments later. That was the biggest concern for Sunderland in an otherwise positive half. Interestingly, Le Bris turned to Eliezer Mayenda ahead of Tommy Watson to replace him.

The forward won a free kick within minutes, which Trai Hume whipped towards the back post. It was a good delivery, but Joe Wildsmith should have done better in the West Brom goal and it was undoubtedly a stroke of fortune as the Black Cats took the lead.

West Brom should have levelled moments later, Jayson Molumby turning a free header from a matter of yards wide of the near post before Grady Diangana's long-range effort whistled just over the bar.

It had not been a particularly convincing or fluid first half, but Sunderland had the edge.

It looked in the opening minutes of the second half as if Sunderland might be inviting too much pressure, dropping deep and allowing West Brom to build up in dangerous areas. But in their defence they began to find a much better blend, not threatening much but taking plenty of time out the game along the way and frustrating the hosts with their game management.

If there was one theme across both halves it was that the defending inside their box was exemplary, with Sunderland's back four putting their bodies on the line time and time again. Though they had registered very few shots, it was testament to their structure that they got to the last fifteen minutes of the game without Patterson really having to make a save.

That did begin to change towards the end, only a superb block preventing Furlong from scoring and Daryl Dike somehow heading a cross from fellow substitute Tom Fellows over the bar from a matter of yards. To Sunderland's credit that was the last chance of note for the hosts, with the game management from Le Bris's side late on very, very good.

It was far from a convincing fluid performance but three shots on target from West Brom's dominance told its own story. After that embarrassing reverse at Coventry City Sunderland were compact and resilient here, earning three valuable points that all but secures their play-off spot.

