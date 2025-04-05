Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 win over West Brom.
Trai Hume’s first-half free kick made the difference and though the hosts dominated possession, they struggled to carve open a resilient Black Cats side. Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players after a win that all but secured their place in the top six...
1. Anthony Patterson
Very little to do but made one good save from Bartley. Handling and distribution was steady. 6
2. Alan Browne
Sunderland struggled defensively down his flank a little early on but he made one excellent challenge and then produced a very good performance in the second half in particular. Made good decisions and used all his experience to frustrate West Brom. 7
3. Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, one error in possession was the only mistake you could name in a terrific display. Put his body on the line time and time again and cleared cross after cross. 9
4. Chris Mepham
Beaten by Styles once in the first half but otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong in the game. Marked Armstrong superbly, picked up good positions and made countless blocks and headers. Terrific. 9
