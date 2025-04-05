'Terrific': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with two 9s in West Brom win - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 5th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST

Sunderland made it two wins in a week with a win away at West Brom

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 win over West Brom.

Trai Hume’s first-half free kick made the difference and though the hosts dominated possession, they struggled to carve open a resilient Black Cats side. Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players after a win that all but secured their place in the top six...

Very little to do but made one good save from Bartley. Handling and distribution was steady. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

Very little to do but made one good save from Bartley. Handling and distribution was steady. 6 | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Photo Sales
Sunderland struggled defensively down his flank a little early on but he made one excellent challenge and then produced a very good performance in the second half in particular. Made good decisions and used all his experience to frustrate West Brom. 7

2. Alan Browne

Sunderland struggled defensively down his flank a little early on but he made one excellent challenge and then produced a very good performance in the second half in particular. Made good decisions and used all his experience to frustrate West Brom. 7 | James Copley

Photo Sales
Like Mepham, one error in possession was the only mistake you could name in a terrific display. Put his body on the line time and time again and cleared cross after cross. 9

3. Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, one error in possession was the only mistake you could name in a terrific display. Put his body on the line time and time again and cleared cross after cross. 9 | James Copley

Photo Sales
Beaten by Styles once in the first half but otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong in the game. Marked Armstrong superbly, picked up good positions and made countless blocks and headers. Terrific. 9

4. Chris Mepham

Beaten by Styles once in the first half but otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong in the game. Marked Armstrong superbly, picked up good positions and made countless blocks and headers. Terrific. 9 | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:West Brom
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice