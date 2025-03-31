Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Championship play-off race has now entered its final phase and a number of clubs will hope to keep their Premier League dreams alive.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland face a major test of their play-off credentials over the next weeks as they face an away day double-header against West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

The Black Cats bid to secure a top six place received a major boost on Saturday as they claimed a narrow home win against Millwall and several play-off rivals dropped points. Coventry City suffered an away defeat at new leaders Sheffield United on Friday night before Bristol City, West Brom, Watford and Blackburn Rovers all failed to take maximum points from their fixtures over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That all meant Sunderland have a 15-point advantage on Middlesbrough, Bristol City and West Brom, who are currently in an intense battle to claim the final two play-off spots. One will go to either Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley, who are currently embroiled in a three-horse race for the title and automatic promotion place and Sunderland have one foot in the play-offs and could officially secure their top six spot over the next ten days.

But how difficult is the Black Cats’ run-in compared to their promotion rivals?

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about the play-off race?

Sunderland sign £10m midfielder and welcome hero home in dream XI - if they get promoted | Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s win against Millwall, the Black Cats head coach said: “I think Coventry were good to be fair, and they played very good football. They were ready for that fixture, we were not, and it was a punishment and a good reminder for the rest of the season. We still have ten points more than Coventry at this stage of the season, so it means something after 38 games. We are still in a really good position, and now we have to open a new chapter, and this chapter will be very interesting, and we’ll need everyone involved in that in that stage of the season, and to build strong momentum to be at our best form and best shape for the last eight.”

How difficult is Sunderland’s run-in compared to their promotion rivals?

Getty Images

1st: Sheffield United (83 points)

5/4 Oxford United (A) 8/4 Millwall (H) 12/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 18/4 Cardiff City (H) 21/4 Burnley (A) 26/4 Stoke City (A) 3/5 Blackburn Rovers (H) Average league position of opponents: 15.6

2nd: Leeds United (81 points)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5/4 Luton Town (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (A) 12/4 Preston North End (H) 18/4 Oxford United (A) 21/4 Stoke City (H) 26/4 Bristol City (H) 3/5 Plymouth Argyle (A) Average league position of opponents: 16.1

3rd: Burnley (81 points)

5/4 Derby County (A) 8/4 Coventry City (A) 11/4 Norwich City (H) 18/4 Watford (A) 21/4 Sheffield United (H) 26/4 Queens Park Rangers (A) 3/5 Millwall (H) Average league position of opponents: 10.7

4th: Sunderland (72 points)

5/4 West Bromwich Albion (A) 8/4 Norwich City (A) 12/4 Swansea City (H) 18/4 Bristol City (A) 21/4 Blackburn Rovers (H) 26/4 Oxford United (A) 3/5 Queens Park Rangers (H) Average league position of opponents: 12.1

5th: Coventry City (59 points)

5/4 Burnley (H) 9/4 Portsmouth (H) 14/4 Hull City (A) 18/4 West Bromwich Albion (H) 21/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 26/4 Luton Town (A) 3/5 Middlesbrough (H) Average league position of opponents: 14.3

6th: West Bromwich Albion (57 points)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5/4 Sunderland (H) 8/4 Bristol City (A) 12/4 Watford (H) 18/4 Coventry City (A) 21/4 Derby County (H) 26/4 Cardiff City (A) 3/5 Luton Town (H) Average league position of opponents: 13.1

7th: Middlesbrough (57 points)

4/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (H) 12/4 Millwall (A) 18/4 Plymouth Argyle (H) 21/4 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 26/4 Norwich City (H) 3/5 Coventry City (A) Average league position of opponents: 11.7

8th: Bristol City (57 points)

5/4 Watford (H) 8/4 West Bromwich Albion (H) 12/4 Queens Park Rangers (A) 18/4 Sunderland (H) 21/4 Luton Town (A) 26/4 Leeds United (A) 3/5 Preston North End (H) Average league position of opponents: 10.4

9th: Watford (53 points)

5/4 Bristol City (A) 8/4 Hull City (H) 12/4 West Bromwich Albion (A) 18/4 Burnley (H) 21/4 Portsmouth (A) 26/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 3/5 Sheffield Wednesday (H) Average league position of opponents: 11.0

10th: Norwich City (52 points)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 8/4 Sunderland (H) 11/4 Burnley (A) 18/4 Portsmouth (H) 21/4 Millwall (A) 26/4 Middlesbrough (A) 3/5 Cardiff City (H) Average league position of opponents: 12.7

11th: Blackburn Rovers (52 points)

4/4 Middlesbrough (H) 8/4 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 12/4 Luton Town (A) 18/4 Millwall (H) 21/4 Sunderland (A) 26/4 Watford (H) 3/5 Sheffield United (A) Average league position of opponents: 9.9

12th: Sheffield Wednesday (52 points)

5/4 Hull City (H) 8/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 12/4 Oxford United (H) 18/4 Stoke City (A) 21/4 Middlesbrough (H) 26/4 Portsmouth (H) 3/5 Watford (A) Average league position of opponents: 14.4