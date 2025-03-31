Tony Mowbray issues early West Brom injury update ahead of Sunderland visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tony Mowbray has issued an early injury update ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the Hawthorns

West Brom boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Isaac Price will be in contention to start when Sunderland visit The Hawthorns this weekend.

Midfielder Price, who has been a regular since his arrival from Standard Liege in the January transfer window, was an unused substitute as the Baggies fell to a late defeat against fellow promotion contenders Norwich City on Saturday afternoon. Mowbray made clear his frustration afterwards that Price had played 90 minutes twice for Northern Ireland during the international break, including in a heavy defeat to Sweden.

Price was left on the bench as a precaution but should be in contention to start this weekend in what is a crucial game in West Brom's bid to reach the play-offs at the end of the season.

"Isaac wanted to play but I want him to play the next seven games - not play this one and not play the next seven games," Mowbray said.

"He had a calf issue, he played 90 minutes in a game they got pumped 5-1. The kid came back and said he feels OK, he felt his calf pretty badly after the first game for his country but was asked to play and played 90 minutes. So I'm protecting him and protecting the club, I'd rather he played the next seven games."

"He played two 90 minutes, the second after making the club aware of a calf strain, a really tight calf, but he got through the second 90 even though they were five down. My own view is that if he's got a calf issue ... he got through the game, but it's not worth the risk. We'll calm it down and get treatment on it and hopefully he plays the next seven games."

Defender Darnell Furlong will be available after completing a three-match suspension for a red card picked up in the win over QPR last month.

Josh Maja will be absent as he recovers from a lower leg injury. The former Sunderland striker is thought to be unlikely to play again in the regular campaign but is hopeful of featuring if the Baggies do make the play-offs. Experience duo Jed Wallace and Semi Ajayi were back in light training last week, Mowbray confirmed, but would be significant doubts for this weekend's game as it stands given their lack of recent game time.

Tony Mowbray delivers verdict on West Brom's defeat to Norwich City

Despite the late defeat to Norwich City, Mowbray feels he is making progress with his side in terms of their all-around play.

"I thought the team played extremely well, as good as in my time here with the control we had," he said.

"We have to score, have to put it in the net. Norwich are a good team with special individuals who we generally kept pretty quiet. Their keeper made more saves than ours. Lots to be pleased with but all that matters is the result at the end of the day. We definitely didn't get what we deserved."

