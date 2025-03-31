Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Browne impressed for Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham has hailed Alan Browne for his display as a makeshift full-back in the Black Cats’ win over Millwall at the weekend, suggesting that the Republic of Ireland international was the “best player” on the pitch.

With his side dealing with a number of defensive injury issues, Regis Le Bris opted to start Browne at right-back on Saturday afternoon, with Trai Hume swapping to the opposite flank to deputise for the absent Dennis Cirkin. And despite having never played at the back for Sunderland, the 29-year-old put in an eye-catching display, impressing in both his defensive and attacking work. To that end, Mepham was full of praise for Browne, hailing his teammate for his role in the Black Cats’ valuable 1-0 victory.

What did Chris Mepham say about Sunderland teammate Alan Browne after win vs Millwall?

Speaking in a post-match press conference, the Wales international said: “I thought he [Browne] was our best player. The way he slotted in. You know his experience at this level so there aren't any question marks but for him to make it look so comfortable, you would never have thought he was a centre midfielder playing there. He was a pleasure to play alongside. He's played a lot of games and you could see his know-how.”

Addressing the manner in which Sunderland’s ongoing injury problems have disrupted them in recent weeks, he added: “Naturally the more you play alongside someone you learn little bits of their game. In an ideal world you'd have had a settled back four but the Championship is relentless and there's a lot of demand on players. Like we showed, we can look really settled even if we do have injuries and setbacks.”

What did Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris say about Alan Browne and Trai Hume after Millwall victory?

Reflecting on the performances of his full-back pairing on Saturday, Le Bris told a post-match press conference: “I'm really pleased. For fans and journalists, the question was massive before the game, who will play right and left-back. We found a solution with Browney and Trai off the left. Browney is versatile, experienced and well-connected with the team. He always wants to give his best. He played well against a specific winger.”

On Hume, who netted the winning goal with a superb volleyed strike from a well-worked corner routine, Le Bris added: “It was a great goal and he was consistent again. He always plays at a very impressive level. He can pick up different positions, he is very important to us and if he scores, it's even better.

“He's a very strong character. He always wants to play. These kinds of players are very important because they are always consistent and good from a football perspective. But his mindset is very strong and he shows the importance of consistency. Even with the pain and a small injury, he can play and he's well-connected with the team.”