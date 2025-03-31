Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland captain Dan Neil has been linked with a move to AS Roma.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has warned Sunderland that captain Dan Neil may find it “tough” to turn down a potential move to Italian giants AS Roma this summer.

The midfielder has been in superb form this season, and has reportedly caught the eye of several high profile suitors, including a number of clubs from the Premier League. Recent updates have, however, suggested that he may also be on the radar of Roma, who are said to have been impressed by the 23-year-old while monitoring Black Cats loanee Enzo Le Fée. The Frenchman is currently enjoying a temporary stint on Wearside from the Italian capital.

And while Roma’s apparent interest remains speculative at this early stage, Prutton is of the opinion that Neil could be tempted by the prospect of a continental switch if a firm offer was tabled in the future.

What has David Prutton said about Dan Neil’s Sunderland future?

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: “Big fan of Dan Neil, given what he has done and how well he has established himself at Sunderland. [He is] a real example of the recent crop of what obvious ability on the football pitch allied to drive, determination and ambition can do for a young player. Very keenly part of the furniture there.

“I think he deserves his chance to play at the highest level. If you’re a Sunderland fan, you’re hoping it’s with them of course. But Roma, wow. One of the greatest institutions of Italian football, it would be tough to turn that down. Having seen players from this island go over there and do well and enjoy themselves in Italian football, I’m sure that will be part of his thinking.

“His temperament, his ability on the football, his fitness levels and his mobility mean that, if you’re looking for a modern-day midfielder that ticks a lot of boxes, Dan does a fair few of those. I’m sure, collectively, Sunderland want to keep the team together, regardless of what division they’re in, but money talks, doesn’t it?”

What is Dan Neil’s current Sunderland contract situation?

At the time of writing, Neil’s contract at the Stadium of Light is set to expire in 2026, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirming earlier in the season that the Black Cats had paused discussions over a potential extension while the club focused on their ongoing promotion push.

Addressing the situation of both Neil and teammate Dennis Cirkin - who is also out of contract next year - he said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused. Dan’s our captain. I think he’s grown into that captaincy role and, as the season has gone on, has become more and more influential. At the minute, we’re really comfortable with where he’s at, we’re just zoned in and focused on these remaining games.”