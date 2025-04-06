Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker has been struggling with an injury issue but is expected to be fit again soon

Sunderland under-21s lead coach Graeme Murty has revealed that striker Trey Ogunsuyi could return for next week’s Premier League 2 game against Aston Villa on Friday at Eppleton CW.

The Belgian youth international striker has been missing for a couple of weeks after picking up a niggling injury. The striker has impressed for Murty’s youth side in recent seasons and has been rewarded for his hard work with a spot on Régis Le Bris’ first-team bench for several Championship matches this season.

The 18-year-old was also handed his first-team debut off the bench at the Stadium of Light during last January’s FA Cup third-round tie against Stoke City. The striker, who can also play from the wings, has played in 13 games across the Black Cats senior, under-21 and under-18s sides this season, netting 13 goals in the process and registering one assist.

For his part, Murty is hoping to have Ogunsuyi back alongside Ukrainian winger Timur Tutierov for the final game of Sunderland’s Premier League 2 campaign, which comes away to Aston Villa this coming Friday. However, the Black Cats are first in action against Tottenham at Eppleton after last Friday’s 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light. Le Bris will also be hoping to add the youngster back into the first-team fold ahead of Sunderland’s likely Championship play-off campaign.

“It's (Monday) possibly going to be a little bit too soon for him and Timur Tutierov. Possibly we might get them Friday but we'll be guided obviously by medical and make sure that we challenge them appropriately,” Murty said when asked about injuries after Sunderland’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light on Friday night in the Premier League 2.

Murty continued: “We've had a number of injuries that have been debilitating to the young athlete and it's been a shame for them to miss out on game time but as with all things, it provides an opportunity for someone else so we just need to make sure we support those young players and we get them what they need and if they need to be back and play some minutes, they will and if they need to be rested a little bit longer, we'll make sure we do that as well.”

Murty’s side were sitting 13th in the table coming into the game against Forest, just one point outside the top 12 - a position that would secure a spot in next season’s Premier League International Cup. A top-16 finish would also guarantee qualification for the end-of-season play-offs. After the draw, Sunderland moved up to 12th position with two games to go. Sunderland also host Tottenham Hotspur at Eppleton on Monday night before wrapping up their campaign with an away fixture against Aston Villa on Friday, April 11.

When asked about the performance against Nottingham Forest, Murty said: “Rusty, I thought we were. I thought we looked as though we hadn't played for a number of weeks and I thought we looked as a blend of a group of footballers that don't necessarily spend every week with each other, which is actually appropriate enough what we were.

“I thought at the start of each half it took us 15 minutes to actually get a grasp on what our opponents were doing and deal with it and when we did, we showed some really, really nice bits and we didn't cause enough of a threat in their final third to actually deserve anything. We rode our luck at times and ultimately we have to be happy with the point.

“Even though we know we can be better and we need to be a lot, lot smoother, those points tally up. So clean sheets are a really, really positive thing for us and making sure they understand that those points will get us where we want to be. So not ideal, not great, we know we're better than that but a point's good and we move on,” the Sunderland coach concluded.