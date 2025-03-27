Eliezer Mayenda has been away with Spain U21s this week

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has sent a message to Sunderland starlet Eliezer Mayenda following the pair’s shared stint with Spain U21s this international break.

The precocious Black Cats attacker was rewarded for his sparkling form this season with a first ever nod from head coach Santi Denia, and made his debut for the U21s in last Friday’s 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic. For his part, Joseph found the back of the net in that clash, and now has seven goals in nine outings at U21s level, having recorded his first appearance against Slovakia in March of last year.

And despite the two having been locked in a promotion battle with their respective clubs for much of the current campaign, it would appear that Joseph and Mayenda have hit it off during their time away with the national team.

What did Leeds United star Mateo Joseph say to Sunderland rival Eliezer Mayenda?

Following his first foray into U21s, Mayenda took to Instagram to share a post alongside the caption: “Happy and grateful for my debut with the Spanish Under-21 side.” In response, Joseph replied with two boom emojis, followed by the five-word message: “Mayenda is in the room”.

This is not the first time that Joseph has praised Mayenda in recent weeks, with the Leeds star also commenting on the 19-year-old’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month. Taking to social media after bagging a brace against the Owls, Mayenda shared a number of images from the contest, alongside the caption: “Thanks to all the supporters for their incredible support”. In response, Joseph wrote: “You’re on fire, brother”.

What else has been said about Eliezer Mayenda and Mateo Joseph?

Elsewhere, Aston Villa defender Andres Garcia, who has also been away on international duty with Spain U21s this month, was quick to praise both Mayenda and Joseph for their quality - despite playing in the second tier of English football.

In an interview with ABC, Garcia was asked whether he felt a recent move to England had been a factor in securing his first U21s international call-up, to which he responded: “Yes, it may have been a very important factor. To climb to that level in one of the best leagues, if not the best, is a great showcase. There are a lot more eyes on you, you’re playing against the best, and that’s where you can truly show your level.”

He continued: “But there are second division players like Mateo or the Sunderland lad [Mayenda]. They have a very high level; even though they’re in England’s second division, they’re incredible. There may be people hidden in the divisions we don’t know about who also suddenly make a jump. It’s been a small step forward that helps me achieve these kinds of things.”

