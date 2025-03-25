Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda is currently away on international duty

Aston Villa defender Andres Garcia has heaped praise on Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda, claiming that the teenage forward is an “incredible” talent.

The Black Cats star is currently away on international duty with Spain U21s, and made his debut as a substitute in Friday night’s 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic. For his part, Garcia is also experiencing his first taste of U21s international football, having joined Villa from La Liga outfit Levante UD during the January transfer window.

And having settled into his new surrounding for both club and country, the 22-year-old has been left impressed by both Mayenda and Leeds United starlet Mateo Joseph, who is also part of manager Santi Denia’s current squad.

What did Alex Garcia say about Sunderland star Eliezer Mayenda?

In an interview with ABC, Garcia was asked whether he felt his recent move to England had been a factor in securing his first U21s international call-up, to which he responded: “Yes, it may have been a very important factor. To climb to that level in one of the best leagues, if not the best, is a great showcase. There are a lot more eyes on you, you’re playing against the best, and that’s where you can truly show your level.”

He continued: “But there are second division players like Mateo or the Sunderland lad [Mayenda]. They have a very high level; even though they’re in England’s second division, they’re incredible. There may be people hidden in the divisions we don’t know about who also suddenly make a jump. It’s been a small step forward that helps me achieve these kinds of things.”

When asked if he was expecting a nod from Denia, Garcia said: “Well, I wasn’t expecting it either. You’re notified by the club that the opportunity might arise. But you know there’s a lot of competition. I was excited, confident in the work I’d done and how I’d been progressing this year. And it was up to the coaching staff, Santi Denia, and those responsible to decide whether to bring me in or not. The opportunity arose. I’m very grateful and ready to show why I’m here.”

What has Eliezer Mayenda said about his international call-up?

In an interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team, Mayenda said: “It was an amazing feeling [making his debut]. It’s my first call-up, so I’m very happy and very proud to have now made my debut for the U21s. I’ve been working hard every day, and this is a great reward for that effort. It’s also great news for me and my development.

“I think I’ve been doing well so far this season, and these things can happen when you keep working hard. I’m just really happy. The season is going much better than last year, and I’m proud of how things are going.

“I was with the U17s two or three years ago, but this is my first time with the U21s. It’s a big step in my career, but it is an exciting challenge as I get to learn and compete against some of Spain's best players. I want to become a better player. I’ll try to learn as much as possible every day while I’m there - both in training and in matches. My goal is to keep improving with every opportunity I get.”