Sunderland’s automatic hopes look to be over in the Championship, but play-off information has now been released

Sunderland are unlikely to finish in the automatic spots in the Championship but have also amassed a good buffer from seventh place.

The Black Cats have taken 69 points from their 38 games and are currently fourth behind Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United in the league. Régis Le Bris men are currently 11 points off the automatic spots meaning that with eight games to go, Sunderland are a way off the top-two.

Indeed, Sunderland have now opened a 13-point gap on seventh-placed Bristol City, which indicates that the Wearsiders are in with a strong chance of finishing in the play-off spots if they do not manage to win automatic promotion.

Ahead of the Championship run-in, which will likely produce many twists and turns, the EFL have announced the dates for the play-off finals in the second tier, League One and League Two. Here, we take a look at everything we know so far:

When are the EFL play-off semi-finals and final?

The play-offs will take centre stage following the conclusion of the regular season with EFL Clubs from Championship kicking off the action on Thursday 8 May.

The play-off finals will take place over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, with the Championship on Saturday 24 May, League One on Sunday 25 May and League Two on Monday 26 May. Here are the dates Sunderland fans need to know:

Championship final: Saturday 24 May 2025 at Wembley, kick-off time tbc

Championship semi-final A: Thursday 8 May 2025, 8pm, first leg (6th v 3rd)

Monday 12 May 2025, 8pm, second leg (3rd v 6th)

Championship semi-final B: Friday 9 May 2025, 8pm first leg (5th v 4th)

Tuesday 13 May 2025, 8pm, second leg (4th v 5th)

All fixtures are subject to confirmation following the end of the regular season.