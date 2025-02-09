Jenson Seelt played 90 minutes for Sunderland’s under-21s this week as his injury comeback continues

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has hailed the work of returning centre-back Jenson Seelt during his recovery from injury.

Seelt is now back in action for the first time in 10 months following a cruciate ligament injury, with the Dutch defender making his comeback for Murty’s side in the centre of defence alongside Luke Bell in the Premier League International Cup against Benfica B at the Stadium of Light last month, playing 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The defender again started for Murty’s side on Friday at the Academy of Light as the under-21s defeated Wolves 5-0 in the Premier League 2, completing a crucial 90 minutes for the first time since his long injury lay-off.

The 21-year-old’s return to fitness represents a slow-burning injury boost to first-team head coach Régis Le Bris, with Seelt also able to play at right-back. Sunderland’s first team have 15 games left in the Championship this season, meaning there could be a chance for an opportunity for the former PSV man at some point.

“I think I said it before after the Benfica game. He's someone who's taking his downtime or his time off the pitch as an opportunity to become stronger, to become bigger,” Murty said after the game against Wolves. “He looks physically bigger. He looks very, very, very strong. So, all he's going to need is the finer detail of his movement patterns, of reacting to the stimulus of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reacting to an opponent, and the more that we can layer that up and the more intense challenges, the better level of opposition we can give him, the better he's going to be and the better he's going to feel. I think he's feeling really good. He's really, really grateful and he's fantastic to have around the group.”

What did Graeme Murty say about Jenson Seelt after the Benfica game?

“It was great, and he's been brilliant around the group,” Murty told The Echo after the Benfica B game. “So when you look at him, he's worked extremely hard in the gym. You can see through his conditioning. He looks strong. He looks like he's spent that time purposely, and he's been productive in the gym. He's done really well. So we're thrilled for him.

“He's been obviously challenged, he's been tested, but he's made sure that he's put himself in the best possible position to come back really well, and I thought he was great. So of all the things, all the stories and the narratives for the evening, I think that's the one that pleases football people the most because we can see a young man that's had a challenge and overcome it, and that really gives us a warm feeling,” Murty added.