Dennis Cirkin’s late equaliser rescued a point for Sunderland and preserved their unbeaten home record on an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

Luke O’Nien scored early to put his side ahead but goals from Edo Kayembe and Imran Louza either side of half time gave the visitors a shock lead. Sunderland had big chances to win it late on but couldn’t convert, dropping two points in the race for the top two.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the game against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon:

