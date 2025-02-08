84 superb photos of Sunderland fans as 41,329 brave rain during Watford draw at Stadium of Light - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Sunderland were held to a frustrating draw against Watford on Saturday afternoon - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

Dennis Cirkin’s late equaliser rescued a point for Sunderland and preserved their unbeaten home record on an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

Luke O’Nien scored early to put his side ahead but goals from Edo Kayembe and Imran Louza either side of half time gave the visitors a shock lead. Sunderland had big chances to win it late on but couldn’t convert, dropping two points in the race for the top two.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the game against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon:

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the game against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 21
Next Page
Related topics:Luke O'NienSunderlandWatfordStadium of LightBlack Cats
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice